South China Sea: China, Vietnam agree to manage maritime differences

A joint communiqué issued said that both countries pledged to seek basic and long-term solutions that both sides can accept via negotiation. (Reuters)

China and Vietnam have agreed to manage maritime differences and safeguard the peace and stability of the disputed South China Sea. A joint communiqué issued on Saturday said that both countries pledged to seek basic and long-term solutions that both sides can accept via negotiation, and discuss transitional solutions that will not affect each other’s stance including the research of joint development, reports Xinhua.

The communique was issued as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong paid a four-day official visit to China since Thursday. China and Vietnam had “a candid exchange of views” on maritime issues, according to the communique. It said that both sides agreed to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct (DOC) of Parties in the South China Sea and strive for the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct (COC) on the basis of consensus in the framework of the DOC.

During Trong’s four-day visit, he met with five of the seven members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, including talks with President Xi Jinping, and separate meetings with Premier Li Keqiang, top legislator Zhang Dejiang, top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng and top graft-buster Wang Qishan. Both sides also encouraged cooperation on economy and trade, defense, security and law enforcement, cultural, youth and local areas, the communique said.