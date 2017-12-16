  3. South Africa President Jacob Zuma to increase spending on higher education

South Africa President Jacob Zuma to increase spending on higher education

South Africa will raise subsidies to universities to 1 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years from nearly 0.7 percent at present as recommended by a commission on higher education funding, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

By: | Johannesburg | Published: December 16, 2017 4:11 PM
Jacob Zuma, South Africa President, south africa to spend higher education, higher education in south africa, soth africa universities There will be no tuition fee increment for students from households earning up to 600,000 rand a year during the 2018 academic year. (Reuters)
Top News

South Africa will raise subsidies to universities to 1 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years from nearly 0.7 percent at present as recommended by a commission on higher education funding, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday. “As a result of this substantial increase in subsidy to universities, there will be no tuition fee increment for students from households earning up to 600,000 rand a year during the 2018 academic year,” Zuma said in a statement.

(More details are awaited.)

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top