Solar farm resembling a panda is the cutest thing you will see on internet today

A solar power farm in China was built in the shape of a giant panda. The solar farm of 248 acres will have a capacity of 100MW, which will provide 3.2 billion kWh of green electricity in the coming 25 years. Generally when you take a look at any normal solar farm all that you see is rows and rows of glistening panels but this one at Datong is different since it is structured in the shape of sitting panda with both the eyes looking in a different direction. The black part of the panda is formed by monocrystalline silicon solar cells whereas the grey part is constituted by the thin film solar cells.

According to Indian Express report, the first phase of the plant was completed on June 30 and it has also started delivering power to a grid in North Western China. Later this year, the work for the second project will start as well.

China Merchants New Energy Group CEO Alan Li has reportedly said at the 2016 G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting that, “by designing the solar power station into the pattern of a panda, we aim to stimulate teenagers’ interest and enthusiasm for solar energy application.”

According to the company, A 100MW Panda Power Plant is estimated to provide 3.2 billion of green centricity for a span of 25 years. This amount is equivalent to saving 1.056 million tonnes of coal or in that case reducing about 2.74 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

United Nations Development Programme backs the project and is expected to play a very important role in engaging young people in sustainable development. This project is an effort towards creating awareness amongst young people in China about clean energy, according to UNDP’s statement. The group is aiming to make more such panda shaped solar farms across the country in the coming years.