Social media praises doctor who slept on floor, worked for 28 hours

Picture of a surgeon who reportedly completed a 28-hour shift is going viral on social media. People, moved by the story of surgeon’s dedication, are heaping praise on him. As per a report in dailymail.co.uk, the photo was taken on March 30 emerged of him sleeping on a floor after performing 28 hours worth of surgery. As per the report, the doctor named Luo Heng fell asleep on the floor as soon as the surgeries were over. The man reportedly works at a hospital in Dingyuan County, China’s Anhui province. The report read that Heng worked through the night for two surgeries, followed three more in the morning. The man worked for a continuous time period of 28 hours. Users of Chinese social media site Weibo praised the surgeon for his dedication and hard work. However, certain people have pointed out that a doctor is ought to take a number of breaks to carry out a decent job. One user commented: ‘I salute you, you have worked hard.’ While another user said: ‘I hope the media do not promote this. A doctor is not only a career, but a doctor is also a person.’ Another hailed the doctor as ‘The most charming man.’



“You can see the effort put into working to give the best outcome for the patient,” a user pointed out. Another user, hailing the entire doctor community, wrote: “They are always worthy of our respect.” In China, most of the hospitals are run by the government, however, there are also private clinics in the country of 1.4 billion. As per a report, the country which is world’s largest in terms of population, has 2.9 million doctors licenced practitioners.