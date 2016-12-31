Small plane crashes in Guatemala, injuring pilot, 2 tourists

Fire department spokesman Mynor Ruano says the plane originated in Houston and had made a stop in the Guatemalan capital before taking off again. (Representative Image: Reuters)

A small plane has crashed shortly after takeoff from Guatemala City’s international airport, injuring the pilot and two tourists on board.

Fire department spokesman Mynor Ruano says the plane originated in Houston and had made a stop in the Guatemalan capital before taking off again.

You may also like to watch

Ruano says it was headed for the country’s Pacific coast but crashed in a parking lot near the airport Friday. One car was destroyed.

The injured were taken to a medical center for treatment. Ruano said they identified themselves as pilot Ricardo Gonzalez of Guatemala; U.S. tourist Aura Moore; and traveler Oscar Gonzales Figueroa, also from Guatemala.