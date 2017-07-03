SkyWest Bombardier CRJ700 jet catches fire after landing at Denver airport, horrified onlookers watch spectacle

Twin-engine Bombardier CRJ700, operated as a United Express commuter flight from Aspen to Denver.

In a shocking incident, the engine of a SkyWest passenger jet caught fire moments after the aircraft landed at Denver International Airport on Sunday, Associated Press reported. Fortunately, all 63 people aboard were evacuated from the plane safely, an airline spokeswoman said. The SkyWest spokeswoman said that twin-engine Bombardier CRJ700, operated as a United Express commuter flight from Aspen to Denver, made a normal landing at about 2:20 p.m. local time. The flight was on the taxiway before the flight crew was alerted to the fire electronically. Denver Fire Department personnel quickly extinguished the flames. The airport spokesman Heath Montgomery told Reuters that there “were no substantial impacts to airport operations.”

Fire department Captain Robert Miller told Reuters that flames were limited to one rear engine and fire were extinguished fast before it could spread. Reuters reported that crew of SkyWest Flight 5869 immediately called for airport emergency vehicles to meet the aircraft, which was safely evacuated on the taxiway through the main cabin door.

Watch video: SkyWest Passenger Jet’s Engine Catches Fire After Landing

The airport spokesperson further told media that National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident. Snow said the cause was under investigation. In other big airlines-related news, air conditioning system of a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bagdogra was reported to have malfunctioned, leading to protests from the passengers. As per a Press Trust of India report, the flight, AI-880, had 168 passengers and later made a safe landing. Air India spokesperson told media that passengers complained of malfunctioning of the air conditioning system in the flight and they also protested.