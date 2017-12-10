Situation in Korean peninsula most dangerous, says UN

The UN envoy met with the United Nations Country Team and members of the diplomatic corps. (Reuters)

Describing the current situation in the Korean peninsula as “most tense and dangerous peace and security issue” in the world, a visiting UN envoy has told the North Korean leadership that time is of the essence and it needs to implement all relevant Security Council resolutions.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman was on a visit to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or DPRK, commonly known as North Korea, from December 5 to December 8.

During the visit, he had a series of meetings with North Korea Foreign Minister Yong Ho and his deputy PAK Myong Guk.

“They exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and agreed that the current situation was the most tense and dangerous peace and security issue in the world today,” a UN statement said.

Feltman emphasised the need for the implementation of all relevant Security Council resolutions, the UN said, adding that he also said there can only be a diplomatic solution to the situation, achieved through a process of sincere dialogue.

“Time is of the essence,” the UN said.

Noting the urgent need to prevent miscalculations and open channels to reduce the risks of conflict, Feltman underlined that the international community, alarmed by escalating tensions, is committed to the achievement of a peaceful solution to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The UN envoy also met with the United Nations Country Team and members of the diplomatic corps, and visited UN project sites, including a children’s foodstuff factory, TB prevention institute, breast tumour institute, and paediatric hospital during his visit.