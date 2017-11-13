Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages to launch adults only cruise ship in 2020

While describing the keel laying ceremony, the official website of the virgin voyages explains that it is nothing else but the foundation of a ship. (Photo: virginvoyages.com)

Business magnate Sir Richard Branson’s cruise line Virgin Voyages is all set to launch an adults-only cruise ship within the next three years. Virgin Voyages which is a line of Branson’s Virgin Group disclosed the first look of the ship at the keel laying ceremony for the ship that was held by the company at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Genoa, Italy. According to the details mentioned on the official website of Vergin Voyages, “From dining and entertainment to wellness and rejuvenation, nearly every single element of the Virgin Voyages journey will bring a unique Virgin Style to the high seas – and not just for our 2800 Sailors, but also for the 1150 crew members who will reside there and make amazing happen.”

While describing the keel laying ceremony, the official website of the virgin voyages explains that it is nothing else but the foundation of a ship. The release further states, “In the olden days, it was when shipbuilders first placed the backbone of a vessel.” It adds, “Today, ships are built in sections; 399 on our ship to be precise. Our keel laying was the lowering of the first section into the drydock. We also welded newly minted coins into the keel for good luck.”

While explaining the reason for the cruise ship is for adults only, virgin voyages said, “To relax, order a glass of wine and dedicate all of their attention to the voyage at hand. That’s why we’ve taken great care to design a place where you, your friends or your significant other can have the best possible experience, sans the unpredictability of kids. Because of that, you must be at least 18 to sail with us. No kidding. See what we did there? So whether you want to unplug and disconnect or network with like-minded travellers, it’s all there.”