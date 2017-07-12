Singapore Airlines is best airline in the world, says Travel + Leisure; Check out the top 10 on the list

The magazine has named Singapore Airlines as the best international airline in the world for the 21st year. (Image: Reuters)

The year 2017 has been apparently full of surprises for airlines across the world. With constant fluctuations in fee structure and frequent stories of fights between passengers and staffers, airlines across the world have found it tough to operate smoothly. However, there are many airlines who have, despite the crisis in the industry, managed to rise above the rest and win passengers’ trust and more. Looking to find the best airline in the world Travel + Leisure magazine has ranked them according to which ones successfully deliver the best overall travel experience.

The magazine has named Singapore Airlines as the best international airline in the world for the 21st year. The airline is the flagship carrier of Singapore with its hub at the Singapore Changi Airport. The airline flies to 62 destinations in 32 countries across five continents. “Singapore Airlines continues to innovate and perfect the art of flying well. Readers hail its leading premium-economy cabin, calling it akin to flying business-class service on lesser carriers,” wrote the magazine.

Revealing the list of top 10 International Airlines across the world, the magazine ranks Emirates at the second spot. The airlines operates over 3,600 flights per week from its hub at Dubai International Airport, to more than 140 cities in 81 countries across six continents.

Qatar Airways bags the third position in the list. Qatar Airways, is the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, headquartered in the Qatar Airways Tower in Doha. The airline operates a hub-and-spoke network, linking over 150 international destinations across Africa, Central Asia, Europe and others using a fleet of more than 180 aircraft.

The rest of the list follows as:

4. Cathay

5. Japan Airlines

6. Virgin Atlantic

7. Air New Zealand

8. Korean Air

9. All Nippon Airways

10. Eva Air

None of the Indian air carriers could make it to the list. The magazine annually conducts the World’s Best Award survey where it asks readers to weigh their travel experience around the globe. The survey includes questions including their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In the airlines segment, readers rate the airlines on factors such as cabin comfort, service, food, customer service, and value.