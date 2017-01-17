Sikh boy denied school admission in Australia for wearing turban

Child’s father Sagardeep Singh Arora said that it was unfortunate that his son was forced to abandon his religious practices. (AFP)

A school in Australia have denied admission to a five-year-old Sikh boy for wearing turban. Denying school enrollment to the boy, the school said the turban does not come under its uniform policy. The latest development has come despite a landmark judgement against a private institution on the issue in 2008.

Speaking to SBS TV, child’s father Sagardeep Singh Arora said that it was unfortunate that his son was forced to abandon his religious practices and identity to get the education in Melbourne’s Melton Christian College (MCC). He further said that that claim on the matter have been lodged with the the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission (VEOHRC).

He further said that while a common uniform is no doubt quit important to promote school identity, students should also be able to wear their significant religious symbols and articles of faith. The father also said that even while there were discussions on the importance of hair and turban in Sikhism and acceptance of turban as uniform by different institutes like army, police and schools in the country, still the college failed to review uniform policy.

Arora also said that it was unfortunate that Sikh continue to still face such issues even though there had been long history of the community in the country. In its written response to VEOHRC, the school has refused to include any more items from the currently permitted uniform protocol, the report added.

