Shocking video: Watch as 5 storey building falls into river after heavy rain

In a shocking incident, a 5 storey building located on the banks of the Ziqu River located in Tibet’s Jomda county fell into the river after continuous rainfall for several days on July 8. The foundation of the building washed away due to the flood waters which resulted in the collapse of the huge building. The video of the collapse that was shot by the bystanders is now going viral. The good thing about the whole incident is that the building was evacuated before the collapse and nobody was hurt, according to media reports. Heavy rain and extreme flooding are the main reasons behind the unfortunate incident. The building keeled over despite the fact that it was new, but the water was hitting its foundation so hard, it washed away the supporting structure, leaving it totally exposed.

The area where the collapse of the building took place had been facing persistent rainfall over the last one month. According to local media report, over 57.8 km of the 67 rural highways in China have been washed away due to the torrential rain, while 24 bridges have sustained damage. So far, 56 people across the affected area have been killed due to rainfall, hail and mudslides, while 22 others are still missing across 11 provinces and regions.

As reported by Lianhe Zaobao, floodwaters crossed all records at 39.41 meters high on the Xiang River last week as compared to 39.21 meters in 1998.