Shocking! Pakistani principle threatens to open fire on students with AK47, watch video

The principal of the school is seen threatening students with an AK47 rifle. (Facebook)

In a shocking incident, a school principal in Pakistan threatened the students when they gathered in front of his office to protest against their examinations results. In a video of the incident, which is going viral on the internet, the principal of the school is seen threatening students with an AK47 rifle. According to an India Today report, the students had failed their final exams and they were protesting. In the 1:05-minute video, it is clearly seen that a man is threatening students with a gun on the school premises. Another video relating to the same incident, showed that the students were running with an injured one. At the end of the video, a student’s hand filled with blood can also be seen. As per local Pakistani media, a student said the school have a good reputation so parents get their children enrolled there and added that it is one of the most expensive schools in Hazara region. The incident reportedly took place at International Public School & College(PIPS) Abbottabad.

Earlier, one of the deadliest attack on the military-run school in Peshawar by Taliban gunmen, had killed over 150 people mostly students on December 2014. The massacre of innocent children horrified the country.

Watch the incident here

Pakistan’s teenage Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai – herself a survivor of a Taliban shooting – said she was “heartbroken” by the bloodshed.

Watch more about the incident

This year on May 24, Pakistan had hanged two hard core Taliban terrorists convicted by the military courts for their involvement in the 2014 Peshawar school massacre. Pakistan Army said Atta Ullah and Taj Muhammad were active members of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and had facilitated the terrorists who attacked the Army-run school, according to PTI.