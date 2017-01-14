Shocking: Hunter puts frozen fox trapped in ice block on display as macabre warning

An unfortunate fox entombed in ice which is believed to have fallen in the Danube river before being discovered. (Source: AP)

A hunter in Germany recently found an unfortunate fox entombed in ice which is believed to have fallen in the Danube river before being discovered. The severe snow storm in Europe has already claimed more than 60 lives. He was quoted by news agency DPA as saying that he extracted the ice block covering the animal on January 2.

The hunter then put it on display near his family’s hotel in Fridingen in order to warn others of the risk of the icy river. The town is on the upper reaches of the Danube, close to its source in southwestern Germany.

As per the hunter, it wasn't the first time that he had seen a frozen animal, as earlier he has seen deer and wild boar in similar conditions.