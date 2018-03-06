Shocking! Doctor performs brain surgery to remove blood clot but on wrong patient; protests erupt

This incident can be termed as one of the most bizarre happenings in the medical field was reported from the African nation Kenya. (Reuters)

What can only be termed as one of the most bizarre happenings in the medical field was reported from the African nation Kenya. A doctor went into the operation theatre to operate on a blood clot in the patient’s brain. Halfway through the operation, they realise that they had the wrong patient in the operation theatre. The incident was reported from one of the largest hospitals in the country – Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Soon after the incident, people on social media started pouring outrage and the incident escalated. After the outrage, the hospital decided to suspend the neurosurgeon who conducted the operation along with his medical staff which included a ward nurse, theatre receiving nurse, and an anaesthetist. Doctors at the hospital went on a strike to protest against the hospital’s decision to suspend a neurosurgeon.

What is surprising is the fact that during the operation, when they opened the skull of the patient to find out the blood clot, is the time they came to know that they had the wrong patient. The surgery went on for hours before they realised their mistake.

As per a report published in Kenya’s The Star newspaper, the staff at the hospital got confused and mixed up the identification tags of two patients. This mix up happened before the surgery. One of the patients needed brain surgery to remove a clot meanwhile the other patient needed to be treated for brain swelling.