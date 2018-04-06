Shocking and unbelievable! A pair of scissors pierced through her skull but she’s still alive – Here’s what happened

A woman had a near-death experience when a pair of scissors stuck pierced into her head.

A woman had a near-death experience when a pair of scissors stuck pierced into her head. The incident was reported from China. However, what makes the incident completely shocking is that fact that the lady boarded a bus to take herself to the hospital. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the woman is said to identify herself with her last name, Shen. She reportedly was working on her farm during which the incident took place. Shen said that she attached the scissors to a bamboo pole following which it snapped and pierced through her scalp.

However, the other thing that makes the incident even more shocking is that Shen mentioned that she didn’t feel any pain in her head. She said that there was a slight numbness. Despite the mishap, Shen, the 57-year-old kept her calm and looked for the public bus. Shen belongs to a small village in Hubei province. She took the bus to a hospital in Xiangyang city which is situated in the Hubei province. The bus ride from her farm to the hospital was nearly for an hour.

The images from the hospital show the woman, with her head shaved, being operated upon by doctors. The x-ray of Shen’s head shows that the blade of the scissors was stuck. As per the report, doctors performed two minor surgeries on Shen and successfully removed the pierced object from her skull. She is said to be under observation.

As per the local media, the pair of scissors were 2-3 mm shy from damaging her brain. However, the sharp object pierced her head at an angle. As per the Doctors, if the scissors pierced her head vertically, she could have paralysed for her life.