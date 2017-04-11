Shocker: Woman goes to collect yogurt from refrigerator, finds python instead

The python was sleeping at the time. (Reuters)

In a shocking incident, a manager at a store in South African city of Cape town found a python sleeping inside the refrigerator when she had gone to take some yogurt from it, luckily, nothing happened to her as the python was sleeping at the time, a report by NDTV has said.

In a similar incident last month, an Indian Rock Python was rescued by a Wildlife SOS team from a well in a village near Agra. After being rescued the reptile was taken under observation .

A farm owner in a village near Agra, Pramod Singh saw the python trapped inside a well and informed the Forest Department immediately then alerted the Wildlife SOS team in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Soon , a three-member rescue team from the NGO reached the spot with the necessary rescue equipment. One of them got down the well and carefully freed the snake, in an hour long operation.

Speaking after the rescue operation, Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said that the python was thankfully unhurt. The NGO often receive calls of animals who are found trapped inside wells. These wells which remain pose a hazard not only for animals, but also to human beings as well.

In recent years, such cases have increased and main reason for this seems to to be the lack of proper covers and fencing around these wells. Earlier this year, Wildlife SOS rescued an injured hyena from a well in Fatehpur Sikhri but it later succumbed to injuries. Since last one year, Wildlife SOS has rescued several types of animals from such situations across the country.

(With inputs from IANS)