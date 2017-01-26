Shia LaBeouf arrested at anti-Donald Trump art installation

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested here at the site of his permanent protest against newly elected US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

LaBeouf, 30, was arrested by police on Wednesday evening, reportedly after a disagreement which involved LaBeouf assaulting a man with divergent political opinions. The charges against him are not known, theguardian.com reported.

On a fan Twitter feed for #HeWillNotDivideUs, the name of LaBeouf’s art installation protest, where the arrest took place, a 13-second video shows him briefly shoving a man who addresses the camera with the words “Hitler did nothing wrong”. Later, tweets from the same account expand the report by saying: “Shia was attacked by a Nazi. Shia got arrested. Nazi got away.”

As per reports, LaBeouf scratched the man and grabbed his scarf. Law enforcement officials from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) have been posted at the site since Monday.

#HeWillNotDivideUs has been co-created by LaBeouf, and aims to run for the next four years — or as long as Trump is in office.

It involves a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. Passersby are invited to stand for as long as they wish in front of it, repeating the phrase. The results are live-streamed.