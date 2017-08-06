Sharjah Police inducts air surveillance to check traffic violations, ease vehicle congestion

The step was taken to ensure safety on the roads and smooth flow of vehicles. (Image: Facebook)

With an aim to keep an eye on all traffic violations on roads in the emirate, the Department of Traffic and Patrols of Sharjah Police is conducting air surveillance. The step was taken to ensure safety on the roads and smooth flow of vehicles. The Sharjah Police has reportedly tied up with Sharjah Air Wing to carry out the traffic watch from the sky. The Director of the Media Awareness Section of Sharjah Police Major Abdel Rahman Khater while speaking to Gulf Today website said that the traffic and patrolling department of Sharjah Police in cooperation with the air wings department has recently started to review, evaluate and analyse the situation of the crowded zones aerially during rush hours.

The initial phase will cover various areas on the main roads of Sharjah. He further explained that the air surveillance is focused on the five populous streets in the emirate, which includes Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Mleiha Road, Al Ittihad Street, Emirates Road and Al-Dhaid Street.

Khater also stated that through traffic monitoring, the operations room would be informed about those vehicles violating traffic rules and also the congestion points which would help traffic patrol to reach the spot at the earliest possible and ensure smooth traffic flow. “Once any violation is spotted, we will notify the operations room about the vehicle and alert the operations room about roads that are witnessing traffic jams for quick intervention of police patrol,” Gulf today quoted him saying.

Khater also mentioned that the new traffic control system would help police to ensure road safety measures and would also bring down the number of road accidents. Soon after the new federal traffic law was implemented in Sharjah, the police had recorded over 10,000 traffic violations during the first two weeks. pedestrians crossing from restricted areas on various busy roads was one of the most common violations.