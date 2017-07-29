Pakistan gets new PM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be interim Prime Minister

Pakistan Muslim League leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been made new PM of Pakistan. (ANI photo)

In a major development in Pakistani politics, Pakistan Muslim League leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been made new PM of Pakistan. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be the interim PM of Pakistan, CNN-News18 and ANI confirmed. Nawaz Sharif on Friday had resigned as Pakistan Prime Minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office. The Pakistan SC also ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal. It was the third time the 67-year-old veteran politician’s term as premier has been cut short. The much-awaited verdict plunged Pakistan into a political crisis at a time when the country is facing a brittle economy and a surge in militancy.

As the unanimous verdict by the five-judge bench was read out on Saturday by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan inside the packed courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court, a large number of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers celebrated outside. The court disqualified Sharif under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be truthful and righteous. “He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister,” Justice Khan said. The court ordered the Election Commission to issue a notification for Sharif’s disqualification.

The Supreme Court also ordered the National Accountability Court to start a corruption case against Sharif, his children – Hussain and Hassan – and his daughter Maryam