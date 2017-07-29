Shahid Khaqan Abbasi named new Pakistan interim Prime Minister; read how Twitter reacted

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appointed as new Pakistan interim Prime Minister. (Reuters)

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was appointed as the interim prime minister of Pakistan. He will run the government until Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz is elected as a member of parliament, as per Pakistan media reports. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court yesterday in Panama Papers corruption case filed against him and his children which forced him to resign. After three hours of informal meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders today decided to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister, PTI reported. As per reports, Sharif proposed the name of his younger brother Shehbaz in a meeting yesterday and none of the participants raised any objection to the proposal. However, the 65-year-old Shehbaz, cannot replace his brother immediately as he is not an MP. People in Twitter had a mixed reaction to it.

Muhammad Usman‏ tweeted: “I request honorable Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sb to build a hospital in Murree which he couldn’t build in 30 years of MNA’ship,” while another user Ali Raza‏ said “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be interim PM. Shahbaz Sharif will replace him, if he wins #NA120 Lahore Bye Election”

Naeem ur Rehman‏ in his tweet has alleged: “NAB inquiry against nominated PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi: Rs 200 billion loss because of misuse of authority & violation of PPRA & other rules.” But Ali Ibn-e-Khalid‏ has asked, “Why not shahid khaqan Abbasi till next election why they cant let it go out of one family can you explain is this democracy.” Syedih‏ was concerned about the messages that he received from Abbasi, he tweeted:”Shahid Khaqan Abbasi always replied to my messages, would he reply as Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan?”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi always replied to my messages, would he reply as Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan? — Syedih (@SyedIHusain) July 29, 2017

I request honorable Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sb to build a hospital in Murree which he couldn’t build in 30 years of MNA’ship. — Muhammad Usman (@rana_usman) July 29, 2017