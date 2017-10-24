Shahid Khaqan Abbasi does a first as Pakistan PM; know what this big achievement is

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Turkish T-129 attack helicopter.(twitter)

After taking off in a Turkish T-129 attack helicopter for a test flight, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has become the first Pakistan Prime Minister to fly one. The 58-year-old Pakistani PM, who was in the Turkish capital of Istanbul for the ninth summit of D-8 nations, sat in the rear cockpit of the helicopter on Sunday, reported Dawn News.

After his flight, Abbasi addressed the media where he appreciated the Turkish aircraft, calling it an ‘ impressive and good machine.’ On whether Pakistan plans to purchase Turkish T-129 attack helicopters, the Pakistani premier said that the Army is evaluating the helicopter and is negotiating the contract and terms. Abbasi also inspected the helicopter where he was also briefed about the specifications and technical parameters of the chopper by Turkish aviation officials. Following the test flight, he said that Turkish defence production industry was one of the best in the world.

Abbasi lauded the Turkish aviation industry as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the achievements in the defence production. Earlier in September, Abbasi had participated in an exercise training mission aboard a Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet as part of the elite No 9 multirole squadron.