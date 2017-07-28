Nawaz not Sharif, but Shahbaz becomes Prime Minister of Pakistan

Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbag Sharif, younger brother of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has become the new premier of Pakistan, according to media reports. Nawaz had to resign today from the post of Prime Minister after being held guilty in Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the unanimous judgment, the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from holding his office. According to Pakistan’s Dawn.com, the judges ruled that Sharif was “dishonest to Parliament and the courts and could not be deemed fit for his office.”

The landmark judgement is unique in the history of the country where power elites are rarely subjected to any scrutiny. It has, however, not only raised concerns about the fragile democracy of the country but also pushed it into political uncertainty. For now, several names to replace Sharif are doing the round, including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Nawaz’s younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

Even as the SC had asked Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain to take charge of the country’s affairs for the time being, Nawaz is still the head of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. And, he holds the power to put the man of his choice in the PM’s chair.

According to IANS, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was considered to be one of the most trusted men of Sharif and speculations are rife that he would succeed Nawaz. A former banker, Asif has held a number of top positions within the PML-N since 1991. IANS reports that Asif is considered to be a strong critic of Pakistan’s powerful military. His hardline stand against military had earlier reportedly put Nawaz in trouble.

Shabaz Sharif is the younger brother of Nawaz and considered more intelligent but less charismatic than the ousted PM. Reports earlier said the PML-N was planning to bring-in an interim PM for a few weeks before electing Shahbaz for the post.

National Assembly speaker Sadiq is considered close to Sharif family. To his credit, Sadiq had defeated Nawaz’s main rival Imran Khan in Lahore during the 2013 general election. The fourth contender Iqbal comes from a political family close to Sharif’s party.

Despite these names doing the rounds, it was also expected that the ruling PML-N may disintegrate. Pakistani author and journalist Zahid Hussain told Dawn.com that no one can be sure about the next PM. According to Zahid, the situation in Pakistan is “very uncertain”. He believes the party may disintegrate and it has little chances in the next elections. Karachi-based lawyer Salahuddin Ahmed told the Pakistani media that Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi may chance as per Pakistani media reports.

Pakistan’s The Express Tribune had published an AFP report claiming the leading contenders are Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal. Pakistan interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan was also in the race but his relation with Nawaz has reportedly deteriorated.