Several injured as trains collide near Vienna

Two passenger trains collided near a station north of Austria’s capital Vienna, injuring several people. The two regional trains collided near the station in Kritzendorf. Local media reported a S40 high-speed train collided with a REX train on a four-track section. The Red Cross and Austria’s federal railway said eight people were wounded and another four were more seriously injured, the Austrian Press Agency reported. “Thank God there are no fatalities. I would like to thank all those who have been on the ground and helped,” with response efforts, reported Sputnik News quoting infrastructure minister and former president of Austria’s National Council Norbert Hofer, as saying. There is no immediate information available about the cause.