Several injured as taxi crashes into crowd in London

Several people were injured as a taxi ploughed into pedestrians after mounting the pavement.

London | Published: November 2, 2017 1:12 AM
Several people were injured as a taxi ploughed into pedestrians after mounting the pavement here on Wednesday, London Metropolitan Police said, and ruled out the possibility of terrorism. Police said in a statement they were called around 5 p.m. to reports of a taxi in collision with pedestrians in Southampton Street, Xinhua news agency reported.

The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and has been detained by police. A pedestrian has been “seriously injured” in the accident, BBC reported. Police said it is being treated as a serious road traffic collision, and not thought to be terrorism related. The incident has happened just a day after an Islamic State-linked terror strike in New York in which a van killed eight persons near the site of the 9/11 attack in New York. Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, a Uzbek immigrant who drove the rented van on to a bike path along the Hudson River running over bicyclist and pedestrians amd also injuring 13 people, was shot and arrested by police.

