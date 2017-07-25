Setback for Pakistan, now US Senator Ted Poe calls it backstabbing nation

Poe has often charged Pakistan for “supporting multiple terrorist organisations”. (Reuters)

United States congressman Ted Poe, the chair of the ‘terrorism, nonproliferation, and trade’ subcommittee of the US, on Monday termed Pakistan as a ‘backstabbing nation’. Tweeting a note for US defense secretary James Mattis, Poe said, “Under the National Defense Authorization Act, the Secretary of Defense must be able to verify that the backstabbing nation of Pakistan has ‘taken sufficient action against the Haqqani Network’ in the fight against terrorism.” Poe has often charged Pakistan for “supporting multiple terrorist organisations”. Once again, Poe termed Pakistan a “Benedict Arnold Ally”, second time in this month. Arnold, a notorious American traitor, was a general during the American Revolutionary War who defected to the British Army. Poe, referring to Pakistan, says that he is “encouraged by this step revoking funding to our Benedict Arnold ally.” Earlier this month, Poe had termed Pakistan as a Benedict Arnold ally who supports multiple terrorist organizations, including groups that target Americans working to stabilize Afghanistan. Along with the new norms, Poe also sought to revoke Pakistan’s status as a major non-Nato ally (MNNA), which was granted in 2004 by then US President George W Bush. Last week only, US defense secretary Mattis had said that US will block $350 million+ in coalition support funds to Pakistan. The reason for this cut in fund was Islamabad’s failure to “sufficient actions” against the dreaded Haqqani terror network which has been behind terror attacks in Afghanistan.

Dealing a major setback to Pakistan, the United States Congress enacted new norms which will make it difficult for Islamabad to get funding in the name fighting terror. As per the new norms, US Secretary of Defense will certify that Pakistan is not providing military, financial, or logistical aid to any individuals designated by the US as terrorist operating in Pakistan or Afghanistan.