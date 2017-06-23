Senate healthcare bill: Four GOP senators to oppose current Republican health care bill

Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah said in a joint statement that they are not ready to vote for the bill. (Reuters)

Four conservative Republican senators have announced that they will not vote for the current version of GOP bill repealing ObamaCare. Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah said in a joint statement that they are not ready to vote for the bill. They said the current bill would not lower healthcare costs enough to win their support.

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor,” The Hill quoted the four Senators as saying in a joint statement. The Republican Senators said that the proposed healthcare bill does not seem to repeal Obamacare and lower the health care costs for the Americans. Republicans can afford not more than two defections as they control only 52 seats to pass the bill.