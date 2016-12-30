Seminar on science & technology by Indian Embassy in Egypt

The speakers discussed how Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) became the engines of economic and social progress in the 21st century. (Website)

A panel of noted researchers and professors extensively discussed how science, technology and innovation contributed to the economic and social progress in the 21st century at a seminar organised here by the Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture (MACIC).

MACIC, the cultural wing of the Indian Embassy in Egypt organised the seminar yesterday as part of ‘MACIC Roundtable’, a monthly series of seminars involving youth, academicians and civil society on the issues of mutual interest to India and Egypt.

The panel comprised of noted speakers — Walid Mohamed El Rodeny, senior Researcher, Agricultural Research Centre, in Giza, Haitham Akah, Head of Space Communications Department at NARSS and Professor Naidu Subba Rao, ICCR Visiting Professor of Bioinformatics at Ain Shams University.

The speakers discussed how Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) became the engines of economic and social progress in the 21st century.

According to the speakers, aspirations of India and Egypt for a faster, sustainable and inclusive growth and development can be fulfilled only when STI is made the corner stone of the developmental process.

They also discussed the progress of STI and the challenges associated with it, in achieving the goals that cut across fields like agriculture, health, space and information technology.

The speakers also mentioned the importance of imposing the scientific concept among the youth in both the countries.

India’s Ambassador to Cairo Sanjay Bhattacharyya said that the conversation between the panelists was very “stimulating”.

“The gap is narrowing between the countries and the request of development is becoming something that all countries and all societies aspire for,” he said.

The seminar was followed by an interactive session with the audience.