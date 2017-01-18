See strong conversion of interests and concerns under Donald Trump presidency: Foreign Secy S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar speaking about Pakistan and its role in making regional groupings ineffective and quite negatively oriented. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, where he highlighted India’s concerns vis a vis Pakistan on its terror agenda and for it to abandon its terror agenda to pave the way bilateral talks aside from downplaying the friction with China, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar too laid out how India views its dealings with the world, especially under Donald Trump presidency. Here are the edited excerpts from his speech at 2nd Raisina Dialogue:

Speaking about Pakistan and its role in making regional groupings ineffective and quite negatively oriented, Jaishankar said, “SAARC was ineffective due to insecurity of one nation.”

Underlining the importance of India’s links with other countries, especially Russia, Jaishanker said, “With Russia, India’s relationship has grown very strong in the last two years as with the bonding of the two leaders”.