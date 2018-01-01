Seaplane crash in Sydney: One of world’s best performing CEOs on Harvard list, Richard Cousins killed on New Year’s Eve

In an unfortunate incident, New Year’s Eve celebrations turned into tragedy and took the life of an entire family. (Image: Reuters)

In an unfortunate incident, New Year’s Eve celebrations turned into tragedy and took the life of an entire family. A leading British CEO of the world’s biggest catering firm, Compass Group Plc, along with his family, lost their lives when the aircraft they were traveling in, operated by Sydney Seaplanes charter company crashed into a river near the town of Cowan. Six people including- Richard Cousins, 58, who was the chief of the British-based catering and food services giant, Emma Bowden, 48, Heather Bowden, 11, Edward Cousins, 23, William Cousins, 25, along with their pilot, Gareth Morgan, 44, died in the crash, as per Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings from the New South Wales Police. The plane was found submerged 13 meters deep in water near Cowan, north of Sydney.

According to the Australian media reports, the CEO lost almost his whole family in the incident, which included CEO’s two sons, his fiancee, and her daughter. Since then the police have been constantly in contact with UK authorities. The staff of his company has extended their condolences and sympathies to the family. Chairman of Compass Group Plc said, “The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard’s family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them,” Reuters quoted him as saying. He further said, “Richard was known and respected for his great humanity and a no-nonsense style that transformed Compass into one of Britain’s leading companies.”

Cousins has been credited with making Compass Group Plc, as one of the Financial Times-Stock Exchanges’s best-performing firms. Even Harvard had recognized him as the world’s best-performing CEOs. He had let the company as the lead for last 11 years and was due to step down in March. However, the police are working with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to recover the wreckage of the plane. Sydney Seaplanes, which has been operating since 2005, has no previous record of mishap. For now, all seaplane flights have been canceled.