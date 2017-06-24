Scotland police turn down offer to pay for Barack Obama’s security

The authorities said in a statement Friday that the Hunter Foundation, which invited Obama to a charity fundraiser, offered to pay the costs of the former leader’s May 26 visit his first trip to the UK since leaving office.(Reuters)

Police in Scotland have turned down an offer to be reimbursed for the policing costs for former President Barack Obama’s recent visit to Edinburgh and St. Andrews. The authorities said in a statement Friday that the Hunter Foundation, which invited Obama to a charity fundraiser, offered to pay the costs of the former leader’s May 26 visit his first trip to the UK since leaving office.

But the Scottish police said no. The police noted that the charitable event raised 670,000 pounds (USD 852,000) for children’s charities, money that the force says will “benefit children in need across Scotland.” Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson says “security arrangements for individuals with the status of President Obama are business as usual for Police Scotland.”