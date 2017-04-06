“Say goodbye, baby”: Heartwrenching video of a father bidding farewell to twin toddlers after Syria gas attack goes viral

Tears streaming down his face and mumbling, “Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye” to their lifeless bodies.

The worst thing for any parent would be to bury his own children. After the horrific chemical attack in Syria, a video is doing the rounds on social media in which a grief-stricken father can be seen cradling his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, in his arms. Tears streaming down his face and mumbling, “Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye” to their lifeless bodies. Abdel Hameed Alyousef lost his two children, his wife, and other relatives in the suspected chemical attack Tuesday in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed at least many people.

When the airstrike took place, “I was right beside them and I carried them outside the house with their mother,”Alyousef, a 29-year-old shop owner, told AP. “They were conscious at first, but 10 minutes later we could smell the odor.” The twins and his wife, Dalal Ahmed, fell sick.

A suspected chemical attack in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed dozens of civilians including children and left much sicker and gasping, causing widespread outrage. The attack happened in the town of Khan Sheikhun and saw dozens suffer respiratory problems and symptoms including vomiting, fainting and foaming at the mouth, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said. The incident brought swift international condemnation, with the United States, France, and Britain all pointing the finger at Assad.

Khan Sheikhun is in Idlib province, which is largely controlled by an alliance of rebels including former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front. The province is regularly targeted in government and Russian air strikes, and has also been hit by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, usually targeting jihadists