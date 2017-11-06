Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan confirms strict steps against corruption

He said the arrest reinforces justice and transparency and protects the rights of individuals and public money. (Reuters)

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan has said that strict steps against corruption will maintain the investment environment and enhance trust in implementing the order, a media report said.

His statements come after eleven princes, four sitting ministers and dozens of former ministers were arrested on orders from the new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted Al Arabiya local press as reporting on Sunday.

“Fighting corruption will promote the trusts of businessmen and just competition between investors.”