Saudi Arabia woman Model Khulood arrested for wearing skirt in a Snapchat video released without charge

After the day-long chaos and global outcry over wearing a skirt in a video the Saudi Arabia model was arrested and released subsequently without charges. Model Khulood was arrested for wearing an “indecent” skirt and crop top. She was released after she told authorities that the video was posted on social media without her knowledge, reports The Guardian. “She was released without charge and the case has been closed by the prosecutor,” a statement from the Saudi centre for international communications said. The woman came under the radar of authorities after a video of her on Snapchat strolling through an empty mudbrick village alleyway wearing a short skirt and a top that exposed her midriff provoked outraged commentary. Women in the ultra-conservative kingdom are bound by law to wear robes and a headscarf, and are also banned from driving and require consent of a male guardian for most legal actions. But the rule is sometime waivered for foreigners and tourists.

Many people have come out in support of Khulood and have pointed out double standards, referring to a visit last month by Donald Trump whose wife, Melania, and daughter Ivanka were hailed by Saudi commentators for their elegance attire despite not sporting veils.