  3. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman calls Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ‘new Hitler’

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman calls Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ‘new Hitler’

Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince called the Supreme Leader of Iran "the new Hitler of the Middle East" in an interview with the New York Times published on Thursday, sharply escalating the war of words between the arch-rivals.

By: | Dubai | Published: November 24, 2017 12:26 PM
saudi arabia, saudi prince, saudi arabia crown prince, mohammed bin salman, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hitler, iran leader Mohammed bin Salman is also Saudi defense minister in the U.S.-allied oil giant kingdom. (Reuters)
Top News

Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince called the Supreme Leader of Iran “the new Hitler of the Middle East” in an interview with the New York Times published on Thursday, sharply escalating the war of words between the arch-rivals. The Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Shi’ite theocracy Iran back rival sides in wars and political crises throughout the region. Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Saudi defense minister in the U.S.-allied oil giant kingdom, suggested the Islamic Republic’s alleged expansion under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei needed to be confronted. “But we learned from Europe that appeasement doesn’t work. We don’t want the new Hitler in Iran to repeat what happened in Europe in the Middle East,” the paper quoted him as saying.

(Further details awaited)

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top