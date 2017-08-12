Satellite images show North Korea testing submarine missile

As per latest reports, “The recent satellite imagery has revealed that North could be preparing for submarine-based ballistic missile tests.” (Image: ANI)

Amid escalated threats of likely conflict between the United States and North Korea, the latter is looking to upgrade its sea-based nuclear fleet. As per latest reports, “The recent satellite imagery has revealed that North could be preparing for submarine-based ballistic missile tests.” Military experts have suggested that, the North could be preparing for an upgrade to its existing submarine’s launch systems Pukguksong-1. The Pukguksong-1 is an SLBM that was first successfully test-launched in August last year.

The tensions between U.S. and North Korea escalated after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in July that appears to have the range to hit major US cities. The move was condemned by United States, South Korea and Japan. Earlier, the United States President Donald Trump had issued a warning to North Korea that the US military is ‘locked and loaded’ to deal with any provocation from Pyongyang.