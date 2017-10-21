Russian, US officials expect better law enforcement cooperation

Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev met with the new US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman on Friday in hope of improving bilateral cooperation in law enforcement. (Reuters)

Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev met with the new US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman on Friday in hope of improving bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.”It is in the common interest to strengthen the fight against terrorism, confront drug trafficking, organised crime and cyber threat,” Kolokoltsev said, according to a statement released by the ministry. He said that a constructive dialogue with US counterparts should be based on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

The brief statement did not disclose details of possible cooperation.Huntsman arrived in Moscow earlier this month to replace John Tefft.