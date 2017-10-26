Russian parliament calls for saving Iran nuclear deal

Russian senators believe that the collapse of the deal would irreparably damage efforts to maintain the nuclear non-proliferation regime. (Reuters)

The Russian Federation Council on Wednesday called for saving a multilateral deal on Iranian nuclear activities as US President Donald Trump has threatened to abandon it.

“The Federation Council appeals to members of US Congress with an urgent request to use all possible resources to prevent the emergence of this extremely dangerous situation,” Xinhua cited a statement as saying.

The council also called on the parliaments of Germany, France, China, Britain and the European Union to use their great influence on the political leadership of their states to preserve the historic agreement.

Russian senators believe that the collapse of the deal would irreparably damage efforts to maintain the nuclear non-proliferation regime and hinder the settlement of similar nuclear problems.

There are no grounds for curtailing cooperation with Iran on the nuclear issue, said the statement.

The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — Britain, China, France, Russia and the US — plus Germany, in July 2015.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to halt its nuclear weapons programme in exchange for economic aid and lifting of international sanctions.