Russian embassy in Damascus shelled twice over day, claims Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry has said that the Russian embassy in Damascus has been shelled twice over the day. Announcing the attack, the Foreign Ministry said, “At 13:00 and 13:19 [Moscow time] on December 28, the Russian embassy in Syria was shelled by terrorists. One mine, which, fortunately, did not explode, fell in the courtyard of the compound of the Russian diplomatic mission’s administrative buildings,” reports Tass. “The second mine fell in the close vicinity to its territory.

Combat engineers have been involved to defuse unexploded ordnance,” it said, adding Moscow considers “this new provocation by extremists opposing the peaceful settlement in Syria as the confirmation of their intention to continue sowing terror and violence, support the atmosphere of fear among residents of the Syrian capital, delivering wicked blows from their hidden shelters under the cover of the ‘human shield.” The Foreign Ministry also stated there is still a real threat to the Russian embassy in Damascus and its personnel from terrorist groups.

Those who counteract threats and challenges of terrorism should vehemently condemn the strikes on Russia’s embassy in Damascus, the Foreign Ministry said.