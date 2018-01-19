Russian capital Moscow creates history, gets just 6 minutes of sunlight in December

In an unprecedented occurance, Moscow has set a mind-numbing record – it has received just six minutes of sunshine in December, 2017. (Twitter)

In an unprecedented occurance, Moscow has set a mind-numbing record – it has received just six minutes of sunshine in December, 2017. According to a report by Daily Mail, Moscow has seen the darkest of Decembers ever. The previous record was also held by Moscow and that was in December of 2000 when the capital received three hours of sunlight. The reason why 2017 has become an exceptional year was due to higher than average temperatures that Russia received during this winter and continues to do so in 2018, Moscow Times revealed. Temperatures in Russia have now plunged drastically back downwards in the past few weeks touching near-record lows and is now seeing extremely severe winter. Russia is a country that has history of being bitterly cold and has some of the most uninhabited places on earth.

The diamond-rich Yakutia region in Russia has seen temperatures drop to minus 67 degrees Celsius in some parts on last Tuesday. Reports suggest, all the schools have been closed in Yakutia, 3,300 miles east of Russia, where children are accustomed to going to school in near minus 40 degrees temperatures. Local police have requested parents to keep their children inside homes and reports of people freezing to death in the region have also surfaced. Last weekend two men froze to death when they tried to walk to their nearby farm when their car broke down.

The press office of Yakutia’s Governor has asked all the workplaces and households to have central heating systems working and to resort to backup generators to beat the chilly winter. According to reports, state-run television channel in Oymyakon, one of the coldest inhabited places on earth, has shown temperatures drop to the bottom of the thermometer. The thermometer on which the temperature was measured was equipped to measure till minus 50 degrees. Oymyakon, in 2013, faced the all-time record low temperature of minus 72 degrees celsius.