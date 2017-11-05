Russian bombers strike Islamic State facilities in Syria

The Russian military has of late intensified its efforts to combat the IS terrorists in Syria. (Reuters)

Russian long-range military bombers conducted air strikes on terrorist facilities in eastern Syria on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said.

The targets, including weapon and ammunition depots of terrorists as well as command posts of the Islamic State terrorist group, were located near the city of Abu Kamal in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor close to the Syria-Iraq border, Xinhua news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying in a statement.

Monitoring data confirmed the destruction of all targets and all the aircrafts returned to their base in Russia after completing the combat mission, the statement added.

