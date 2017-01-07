Russia will respect US a lot more after new administration takes over: President-elect Donald Trump

Tweets by Donald Trump have come amid U.S. intelligence agencies reports that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an effort to help then Republican candidate Donald Trump’s chances to win Presidential elections.(AP)

In a further sign of extending friendship, President-elect Donald Trump has today said that Russia will respect the United states more than even before. He also added that having a better relation with the country will be a good thing and only “stupid people” won’t support the initiative.

The president-elect’s tweets have come amid U.S. intelligence agencies reports that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an effort to help then Republican candidate Donald Trump’s chances to win Presidential elections by discrediting his democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

As per the unclassified report released by the agency, the aim of the Russia was to undemine the public faith for the US democratic process and to make it harder for Hillary Clinton to move into the White House. “We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election,” the report said. “We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments.”

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

The intelligence report , although removed the classified details has strengthened US Government’s vie w on what it believed was an unprecedented campaign by Russia to manipulate the American body politic.

Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

However, the agency report has neither estimated any impact that Russian activities might have had on the outcome of the 2016 election, nor it gave details on the proof underpinning its conclusions, which is likely to keep alive the questions on what Russia may have done.

