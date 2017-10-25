Russia vetoes resolution on extension of Syria probe

Russian President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a Security Council draft resolution that would have renewed for an additional year the mandate of the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) of the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the use of chemical weapons in Syria.Among the 15 members of the Security Council, 11 voted in favour, two voted against, and two abstained, Xinhua news agency reported. As Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council, its “no” vote means that the resolution was rejected. Bolivia also voted against the draft resolution.

Prior to the vote, Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia proposed a postponement, arguing that the extension of JIM’s mandate should be discussed after the publication of the JIM report, which is only two days away. Russia’s proposal was put to vote and was rejected by the Security Council 8-4, with three abstentions. The JIM mandate expires on November 17.