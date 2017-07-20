Russia to supply large batch of tanks to Iraq, contract may exceed $1 bn

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Reuters)

Russia will supply a large batch of tanks to Iraq in 2017, reported TASS on Thursday. “It’s a big contract for a big batch. I cannot name the exact sum, the number of tanks is big,” Xinhua news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide for military technical cooperation, Vladimir Kozhin, as saying.

The contract may exceed $1 billion, a huge sum for Russia’s Uralvagonzavod Corporation — the supplier of the tanks. Uralvagonzavod Corporation planned to supply 73 T-90S/SK tanks to Iraq in 2017, according to an earlier report. The T-90S is the latest version in Russia’s T-series tanks. Equipped with powerful weapons, it is an all-weather tank with a modern fire control system, reliable armor and high maneuverability.