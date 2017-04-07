Russia, Misogyny, Comey and WikiLeaks: Four reasons why Hillary Clinton thinks she lost to Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton said Russia, Misogyny, Comey and WikiLeaks were responsible for her loss. (Source: Reuters)

Four months after her stunning yet shocking loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton finally opened up about it while speaking at her first post-election interview at Tina Brown’s eighth annual Women in the World Summit in New York City. Talking to the New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof she said four factors that contributed to her loss were beyond control. Clinton believes Russia’s backstage role, FBI Director James Comey’s involvement toward the end of the race, WikiLeaks theft of emails and misogyny led to her defeat.

– Russia: “A foreign power meddled with our election,” she said, labelling it “an act of aggression.” Clinton was very vocal about Russia’s involvement in the case and demanded an independent, bipartisan investigation about it. She asked to examine Kremlin’s involvement as well and asked a probe to find whether there was collusion with the Trump campaign.

– Misogyny: Hillary Clinton said some people had problems with a woman being their President, something that was beyond her control. “Certainly, misogyny played a role. That has to be admitted. Some people — women included — had real problems with the idea of a woman president,” she added.

– Comey: Just two weeks before the Election Day, FBI Director James Comey released a letter on October 28 saying that he is waiting for additional emails related to the FBI probe of the former secretary of state’s use of a private server. Hillary believes that it hurt her image and dented her campaign.

– WikiLeaks: Many stolen emails were published from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta’s account and she said, “it played a much bigger role than I think many people yet understand.”

“I didn’t fully understand how impactful that was and so it created doubts in people. But then the Comey letter coming as it did, just 10 days before the election really raised questions in a lot of people,” said a disappointed Hillary Clinton. She is currently writing a book that would examine her defeat in last year’s elections and doubts that she would ever seek public office again.