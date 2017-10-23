Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan heads to Myanmar

A Bangladesh delegation led by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan left for Myanmar on Monday to discuss the Rohingya crisis. (File Photo)

A Bangladesh delegation led by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan left for Myanmar on Monday to discuss the Rohingya crisis. The 12-member team left aboard a Bangladesh Biman flight around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, bdnews24 quoted the airport’s Armed Police Battalion Inspector Iqbal Hossain as saying. Two Secretaries of the Home Ministry, the Inspector General of Police, the Coast Guard Director General and the Director General of the drug regulation agency besides other top ministry officials are accompanying Khan on this visit. The Home Minister had earlier said that he would be discussing the repatriation of Rohingyas during his visit.

The Rohingya crisis has seen over half a million members of the minority cross the border into Bangladesh since the start of a military crackdown on August 25. Prior to the recent influx, another 400,000 Rohingyas had taken refuge in Bangladesh for the past few decades. The Home Minister will also sign two agreements on border security with Myanmar, said Home Ministry Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmud Apu.