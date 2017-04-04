Rodrigo Duterte sacks Interior Minister over corruption

Duterte dismissed Ismael Sueno on Monday over “loss of trust and confidence”, said Presidential Office spokesperson Ernesto Abella. (Reuters)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has sacked his Interior Minister over corruption allegations, a top official said on Tuesday. Duterte dismissed Ismael Sueno on Monday over “loss of trust and confidence”, said Presidential Office spokesperson Ernesto Abella. “The President had earlier asked a few questions of Sueno but the summary dismissal served as a warning that Duterte would not countenance any questionable or legally untenable decisions by any member of the Cabinet,” Efe quoted the spokesman as saying.

Philippine media reports say the allegations against Sueno originated in a letter sent to Duterte by three junior aides of the now former minister. The three accused Sueno of running illegal hotel and transport businesses in South Cotabato and of receiving money from illegal gambling.

Sueno had denied the allegations, stressing he has always said no to corruption but seems to have failed to convince Duterte. The President, who pledged to uproot crime, drugs and corruption from the country, has previously sacked his former election campaign chief for supposed illegal activities.