Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe President, says Speaker Jacob Mudenda

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday in a letter submitted to parliament, Speaker Jacob Mudenda said.

By: | Harare | Published: November 21, 2017 9:30 PM
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday in a letter submitted to parliament, Speaker Jacob Mudenda said. Wild jubilation broke out among MPs when Mudenda told the House.

