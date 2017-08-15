Road side blast kills 6 soldiers in Pakistan

Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the blast and directed the officers to bring the perpetrators to book. (Representative Image: Reuters)

A powerful road side bomb blast targeting security forces today killed at least six paramilitary troops and injured three others in Pakistan’s southwestern restive Balochistan province. The vehicle of the Frontier Corps was on a routine patrol in Khost area of Harnai district when the bomb exploded. Security official said that the bomb was planted on the side of the road and badly damaged the vehicle. “Six soldiers were killed and three other injured,” the officials said. It was second attack on the security forces in the last two days after a suicide bomber rammed his motorbike into an army truck on Saturday, killing 15 people including 8 soldiers.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the blast and directed the officers to bring the perpetrators to book. “We will not spare the elements involved in this act,” he said in statement.

The attack came on a day when Pakistan celebrates its 70th Independence Day. There was no immediate claim of responsibility of the blast but Taliban and Islamic State militants have carried out attacks in Balochistan.

Balochistan has oil and gas resources but has witnessed several terrorist attacks recently by militants and separatists while banned outfits have also carried out sectarian killings in the province.