RIP Stephen Hawking! Cause of death believed to be complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Stephen Hawking passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 76. (Source: Reuters)

Renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, who is known for his groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by Hawking’s family. Stephen Hawking’s death reason is believed to be complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.

“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world,” the statement said. Hawking had contracted a motor neurone disease in 1963. Back then, he was given two years to live but went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein.

Stephen Hawking passed away on March 14 which is celebrated as National Pi Day, and happens to be the birthday of physicist Albert Einstein. Hawking was known for his book ‘A Brief History of Time’ and had also served as the Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge.

He first tasted success in 1970, when he and Roger Penrose applied the mathematics of black holes to the entire universe and showed that a singularity, a region of infinite curvature in spacetime, lay in our distant past: the point from which came the big bang.

He continued to contribute through 1980s and in 1982, become one of the first to show how quantum fluctuations – tiny variations in the distribution of matter – might give rise through inflation to the spread of galaxies in the universe.

He also won the Albert Einstein Award, the Wolf Prize, the Copley Medal, and the Fundamental Physics Prize. However, as surprising as it may sound, Stephen Hawking was never given the Nobel Prize.

His life was turned into a movie ‘The Theory Of Everything’ in 2014 starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. Eddie Redmayne won the Acamdey Award for best actor for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking.