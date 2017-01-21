Richard Verma demits office as US Ambassador to India

Richard Verma was the first Indian-origin US Ambassador to India. (ANI)

Mary Kay L Carlson on Friday took charge of the Indian Mission after Richard Verma demitted his office as the US Ambassdor to India.

An announcement to this effect came here at the live viewing of the US Presidential inauguration ceremony towards the midnight.

“Deputy Chief of Mission Mary Kay L Carlson has taken over as chargé d’affaires until the appointment of a new Ambassador,” the announcement said.

Verma, who presented his credentials to President Pranab Mukherjee in Rashtrapati Bhavan in January 2015, is the first Indian-origin person to have been appointed as the US Ambassador to India.